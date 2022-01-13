'A Show of Hands' can be seen at the Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – “A Show of Hands,” an exhibition from the team that brings library art shows to life, will open Jan. 17, hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

It may seem like the six shows per year magically appear on the library walls and patio but a great deal of behind the scenes effort goes into every show. Noreen Ring, Daniel Marquez, Christina Curiel, Joseph Curiel, Scott Thom, Steve Lee. Hajime Ohno, Joe Fedorchak, Ryan Clark and Carol Zaleski plan, create, curate, hang and take down each show. Each exhibition takes months to put together.

“A Show of Hands” celebrates personal creations of this talented team who themselves are award winning artists, collectors and valued volunteers.

Over the years, Fallbrook Library art shows have covered myriad mediums ranging from mixed media, textiles, pastels, water color, encaustics, photography as well as diverse topical themes such as climate concerns, pets, portraiture, art from other countries and more. This year will bring exciting new shows that will delight and educate the community.

It has been said that art has two lives, the first is when you see it with your own eyes and the second is what your mind remembers.

The exhibit is free and open to all. The show runs through Feb. 24. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road and is open weekdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.