Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around the Fallbrook area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Community Baptist Church will host this community event Feb. 1. The site is located at 731 S Stage Coach Lane.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with residents to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.