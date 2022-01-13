BUSD distributes more than 750 covid testing kits

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District distributed more than 750 covid testing kits Jan. 6 at the Bonsall Community Center.

"We received our allocation from the State of California, and we were able to distribute those effectively," said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

About half a dozen BUSD staff members assisted in the distribution of the kits and in traffic control. "Our average wait time was under two minutes, so it was great," Clevenger said.

The event took place from 2-6 p.m., so families did not need to line up at the same time "They came in spurts. It was great," Clevenger said.

Those requesting the testing kits had to verify that a family member is a student in a Bonsall school. "We only distributed them to students in the district," Clevenger said.

At-home COVID-19 tests are provided to families with children enrolled with BUSD during a drive-thru distribution at the Bonsall Community Center. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The distribution was limited to one kit per student, so a family member with more than one student was allowed as many kits as he or she has students enrolled in the district.

"The ones who were not able to pick it up, we are working with them," Clevenger said.

Kits will be distributed at the BUSD office, at Bonsall West Elementary School, and at Vivian Banks Charter School. "We're looking forward to having additional distribution points in the future," Clevenger said.

Information about those distributions will be on the Bonsall Unified School District Website as well as on the district's Facebook page and Instagram information.

"Very pleased," Clevenger said of the Jan. 6 distribution. "The timing of this worked out to where we were able to help out our families in a time where there's a lot of concern."

Clevenger noted that parents expressed gratitude and relief about being able to receive the kids. "The feedback from the parents was wonderful," he said.