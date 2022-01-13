Parkinson's Support Group to hear about the health and wellness center

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group will resume meeting this month, Friday Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E Mission Road, after a brief pause during the 2021 Holiday season. The speaker will be Theresa Geracitano; her presentation will be on "FRHWC – Current Offerings & Future Vision."

Geracitano recently joined the staff at Fallbrook Regional Health & Wellness Center as the facility administrator. She has nearly five years of experience working in the Fallbrook community as the development and outreach officer at the Foundation for Senior Care. She also brings a background in healthcare marketing and has owned her own marketing and practice development company for over 10 years.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District is a government entity under the Local Health Care District Law and serves residents of the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz areas of northern San Diego County.

Healthcare districts are public entities that provide community-based health care services to residents throughout the state. They respond to the needs in their district by providing a range of services, which may include a hospital, clinic, skilled nursing facility or emergency medical services as well as education and wellness programs.

After the program, break out groups will be held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments. The meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. Fallbrook Parkinson's Support group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson's Support Group.

Contact Irene at 760-731-0171, [email protected] or Caryl at 858-534-3708, [email protected] with any questions or concerns. For more information, visit https://ncpsg.org/

Submitted by North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook.