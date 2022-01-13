Temecula Valley Hospital needs community assistance during major surge

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital is currently experiencing a major surge in patients seeking care and testing through the Emergency Department.

“Due to the impact of this major surge on hospital operations, we are asking the community to please utilize all local urgent cares and retail pharmacies for non-emergent Covid-19 testing,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented time among our communities and in our healthcare system. Thank you for your assistance to help us so that we can prioritize our patients with the emergency room care they need.”

Temecula Valley Hospital, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is a Comprehensive Stroke Center and the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Geriatric Emergency Department. For more information, visit http://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.