Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kendall Farms names Employee of the Year

 
Last updated 1/13/2022 at 6:30pm

Jason Kendall, left, and Troy Conner, right, honor Cynthya Torres as the Employee of the Year for 2021 at Kendall Farms.

RAINBOW – Cynthya Torres was awarded employee of the year by her co-workers at Kendall Farms. They said Torres is always willing to give a helping hand to her co-workers. She always has a smile and makes sure to say "Good morning" or "hello" to everyone at the farm, and she can handle any stressful situations with her positive attitude.

Torres started working at the farm two years ago, first as quality control, and now as a purchasing assistant; she works directly with their vendors by creating orders to the farms.

Submitted by Kendall Farms.

