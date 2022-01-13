Palomar College Governing Board elects officers for 2022

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Governing Board held its annual election of officers during an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Norma Miyamoto, who represents Trustee Area 5 and served as vice president for 2021, was elected as the new board president. Area 3 Trustee Roberto Rodriguez, the former secretary, was elected board vice president, and Kartik Raju of Area 4 was chosen as the new board secretary. Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent/president of Palomar College, was elected secretary to the Board.

The governing board also voted to continue its current meeting sc...