Sheriff Log

Â

Last updated 1/13/2022Â atÂ 5:22pm

Dec. 24

800 block Magarian Road Vandalism

Dec. 26

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

Dec. 28

1600 block Macadamia Drive Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

5600 block Morning Mist Way Burglary

5600 block Morning Mist Way Grand theft: money/labor/property

Dec. 29

2000 block Gird Road Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft

300 block W. Fig St. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

Dec. 30

2200 block Berwick Woods Miscellaneous incidents

4200 block White Lilac Road Petty theft

700 block E. Mission Road Burglary

100 block West Beech St. Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft

300 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

2000 block Old Highway 395 Found property

Dec. 31

800 block S. Main Ave. Miscellaneous incidents

900 block Alturas Road Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1400 block N. Stage Coach Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order

35500 block Asturian Way Burglary

1100 block Capra Way Burglary

600 block W. Mission Ave. Courtesy reports

Jan. 1

E. Mission Road @ Riverview Dr. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

3000 block Gird Road Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1100 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft

Jan. 2

500 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1700 block S. Hill Ave. Vandalism

Old Stage Road @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

40400 block De Luz Murrieta Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

900 block Tomorro Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Felony other agencyâ€™s warrant

1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

Jan. 3

2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary

800 block E. Alvarado St. Vandalism

6900 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents

31900 block Del Cielo Este Death

Jan. 4

Olive Hill Road @ Spanish Spur Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

3800 block Valle Del Sol 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1700 block Reche Road Arrest: Simple battery

1100 block Santa Margarita Dr. Found property

400 block Waxflower Lane Simple battery

Jan. 5

4200 block Paso Del Lagos Miscellaneous incidents

35600 block Garrano Lane Domestic violence incident

Jan. 6

800 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation