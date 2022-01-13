Sheriff Log
Last updated 1/13/2022Â atÂ 5:22pm
Dec. 24
800 block Magarian Road Vandalism
Dec. 26
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Dec. 28
1600 block Macadamia Drive Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
5600 block Morning Mist Way Burglary
5600 block Morning Mist Way Grand theft: money/labor/property
Dec. 29
2000 block Gird Road Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft
300 block W. Fig St. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
Dec. 30
2200 block Berwick Woods Miscellaneous incidents
4200 block White Lilac Road Petty theft
700 block E. Mission Road Burglary
100 block West Beech St. Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft
300 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
2000 block Old Highway 395 Found property
Dec. 31
800 block S. Main Ave. Miscellaneous incidents
900 block Alturas Road Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1400 block N. Stage Coach Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order
35500 block Asturian Way Burglary
1100 block Capra Way Burglary
600 block W. Mission Ave. Courtesy reports
Jan. 1
E. Mission Road @ Riverview Dr. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
3000 block Gird Road Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1100 block Alturas Road Take vehicle w/o ownerâ€™s consent/vehicle theft
Jan. 2
500 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1700 block S. Hill Ave. Vandalism
Old Stage Road @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
40400 block De Luz Murrieta Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
900 block Tomorro Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Felony other agencyâ€™s warrant
1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
Jan. 3
2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary
800 block E. Alvarado St. Vandalism
6900 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents
31900 block Del Cielo Este Death
Jan. 4
Olive Hill Road @ Spanish Spur Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
3800 block Valle Del Sol 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1700 block Reche Road Arrest: Simple battery
1100 block Santa Margarita Dr. Found property
400 block Waxflower Lane Simple battery
Jan. 5
4200 block Paso Del Lagos Miscellaneous incidents
35600 block Garrano Lane Domestic violence incident
Jan. 6
800 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
