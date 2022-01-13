State redistricting maps approved

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission issued its final report Dec. 26 which includes the new boundaries for Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly districts.

Fallbrook will be in the 75th Assembly District which includes the cities of Santee and Poway, a portion of the City of San Diego, and much of the county's unincorporated area. Camp Pendleton was placed in the 74th Assembly District which also includes the cities of Vista, Oceanside, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, and Laguna Niguel.

The 40th State Senate District adds the 76th Assembly District to the 75th District although State Route 79 is the approximate boundary between the 40th District and the 32nd District which includes Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Sage, Aguanga, and Anza as well as Julian, Warner Springs, Santa Ysabel, Ranchita, and Borrego Springs. The 76th Assembly District includes the cities of Escondido and San Marcos and portions of the City of San Diego. State Route 94 is the approximate boundary between the 40th District and the 18th District which includes Imperial County and the southeast portion of Riverside County.

Maps courtesy of We Draw the Lines CA State Assembly District 75

The 38th State Senate District includes the 77th Assembly District as well as the 74th District. The 77th District includes Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Coronado as well as a portion of the City of San Diego.

Although Temecula and Murrieta are in the 71st Assembly District and the 32nd State Senate District, those Riverside County cities are in the 48th Congressional District along with Poway, Santee, portions of the cities of Escondido and La Mesa, and Fallbrook along with most of San Diego County's unincorporated communities. Camp Pendleton will be in the 49th Congressional District along with Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, and Del Mar.