Valley and Village News looks to community for story input

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

Recently, several people have reached out to Valley News and Village News regarding the difficulties they are facing with the Department of Veteran Affairs and getting quality health care after serving in the military.

From one man being listed with the Department of Veterans Affairs as pregnant woman to another being erroneously told he had a life-threatening disease, according to those who have contacted Valley News, the list of inaccuracies and discrepancies continues to grow to the point where it is affecting the lives of many.

Since one of the major roles of...