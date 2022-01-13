Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Cable News: It's Their Own Fault' [Village News, Letter, 12/6/21]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/13/2022 at 5:18pm



Great job of describing the total debasement of the Fourth Estate! It should be no mystery that anyone engaged in civics and social trends and news would be losing interest in what was the traditional mainstream media.

Since the Progressive Movement took over our educational system, most of the people in that line of work think their job is to change the world, not to report it. So the truth has to be found somewhere else.

Rick Elkin

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/13/2022 17:19