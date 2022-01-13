Re: 'Cable News: It's Their Own Fault' [Village News, Letter, 12/6/21]
Last updated 1/13/2022 at 5:18pm
Great job of describing the total debasement of the Fourth Estate! It should be no mystery that anyone engaged in civics and social trends and news would be losing interest in what was the traditional mainstream media.
Since the Progressive Movement took over our educational system, most of the people in that line of work think their job is to change the world, not to report it. So the truth has to be found somewhere else.
Rick Elkin
