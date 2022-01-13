Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

There is a way to find missing seniors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/13/2022 at 5:15pm



After reading about a few incidents of lost or missing seniors who have dementia or Alzheimer's, I would like to make mention that there are several GPS tracking devices available on the market. A simple placement of a watch, necklace, or a device that fits inside the shoes would help in finding the lost.

Verizon and T-Mobile have added watches with GPS finders for a minimal monthly fee. Google GPS for dementia and you will find a host of items that are available. I would think our county sheriff's department would add this to their Public Safety Venue as in the past they had provided GPS trackers for those that constantly wandered off.

There are options to keep your loved ones safe from wandering away and getting lost. There are many organizations and groups available for support. Caregiving can be and is overwhelming. I wish you the best.

J. Scott

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/13/2022 17:27