There is a way to find missing seniors

After reading about a few incidents of lost or missing seniors who have dementia or Alzheimer's, I would like to make mention that there are several GPS tracking devices available on the market. A simple placement of a watch, necklace, or a device that fits inside the shoes would help in finding the lost.

Verizon and T-Mobile have added watches with GPS finders for a minimal monthly fee. Google GPS for dementia and you will find a host of items that are available. I would think our county sheriff's department would add this to their Public Safety Venue as in the past they had provided GPS trackers for those that constantly wandered off.

There are options to keep your loved ones safe from wandering away and getting lost. There are many organizations and groups available for support. Caregiving can be and is overwhelming. I wish you the best.

J. Scott