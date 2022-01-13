Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Four Warrior matmen medal in Mission Hills Invitational

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/13/2022 at 6:47pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four members of Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team received medals for their weight class positions at the Mission Hills Invitational tournament Jan. 8.

Ethan Aguila placed second in the 147-pound bracket; Alex Brown was third in the 154-pound class; Tank Benitez took fifth place among 222-pound grapplers, and Ethan Ellefsen shared fifth place in the 128-pound division.

“I’d say that was a pretty good tournament for us,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera. “I really love how competitive our guys were.”

The CIF recognizes that teenagers grow...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/14/2022 18:54