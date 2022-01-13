Four Warrior matmen medal in Mission Hills Invitational

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four members of Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team received medals for their weight class positions at the Mission Hills Invitational tournament Jan. 8.

Ethan Aguila placed second in the 147-pound bracket; Alex Brown was third in the 154-pound class; Tank Benitez took fifth place among 222-pound grapplers, and Ethan Ellefsen shared fifth place in the 128-pound division.

“I’d say that was a pretty good tournament for us,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera. “I really love how competitive our guys were.”

The CIF recognizes that teenagers grow...