Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Girls softball registration now open

 
Last updated 1/13/2022 at 5:39pm

A Fallbrook Girls Softball player slides into the base ahead of the tag. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – It's that time of year again; registration for Fallbrook Girls Softball is open for spring 2022. Girls ages 3-14 are eligible to register and the league includes residents of Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall, Pala, De Luz and Camp Pendleton.

Families can register online or at walk up registrations happening at Ingold Sports Park 2551 Olive Hill Road on the following days:

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Or anytime online at www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com

New players must bring a copy of their birth certificate. Visit the website f...



