Last updated 1/13/2022 at 5:31pm
Village News/Courtesy photos
Warrior Goalie Aaliyah Arce makes a save on a Mission Hills scoring attempt during a game in December.
Lady Warriors compete in wet weather
Senior Adriana Madrigal dribbles the ball down the field against Mission Hills.
