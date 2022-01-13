Warriors open boys rugby season with win over Dons

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the time Sierra Arteaga was a Fallbrook High School student and on the Warriors’ boys rugby team, Fallbrook did not defeat Cathedral Catholic. The Warriors’ first game of the 2022 season, Jan. 7, which was also Arteaga’s first game as Fallbrook’s head coach, was a 33-24 home victory over Cathedral.

“I’m very proud of them,” Arteaga said.

Mike Majewski was Fallbrook’s head coach in 2015, which was Arteaga’s senior year. Majewski retired after that season, and Liam Harnett coached the Warriors for the following three years. Steve Hernandez was Fallbrook’s coach in 2019 and 2020 and also coached the Warriors during the shortened 2021 season. Arteaga made his coaching debut as an assistant coach in 2021.

“I’m very excited,” Arteaga said. “I’m there to help educate and help teach them how to play rugby at a high level.”

Fallbrook’s varsity roster has 24 boys. The Warriors have a total of 35 boys in the program; the junior varsity team played a 10-on-10 game Jan. 7 rather than the 15-a-side competition the varsity had.

“It’s really good for the community that we’re out there,” Arteaga said. “In the past we’ve had a struggle trying to get numbers.”

The varsity halftime score was 14-14. “I was very pleased with that,” Arteaga said.

Fallbrook took a 7-0 lead, the Dons tied the score, a Fallbrook try and conversion provided a 14-7 Warriors advantage, and Cathedral scored the tying try and conversion.

“Immediately off the bat we scored, and I was very impressed with that,” Arteaga said.

The Warriors never trailed and scored the first try of the second half. “We scored right away again,” Arteaga said.

Consecutive tries secured the Warriors’ victory. “That helped us maintain the lead,” Arteaga said.

Chris Bausch scored three of Fallbrook’s tries. James Jones and Angel Angulo had a try apiece. The Warriors were successful on four of their five conversion kicks with Tyler Craven providing those points.

The Warriors’ next scheduled home game is on Jan. 22 when Fallbrook will host St. Augustine.