3 ways to make the most of color at home

Those unsure of where to start with choosing colors can look at the 2022 colors of the year, themed in either greens or purples. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

If you're thinking of updating, remodeling or repairing your home this year, it's time to start planning.

Want to make the most of your efforts? Don't overlook color. Color plays a big role in your home's aesthetic and mood, and it can affect your overall property value, too.

If you're not sure where to start, get acquainted with the trending hues for 2022 and take a look at these tips for incorporating color like a pro.

1. Let the colors of the year guide you. A great place to start is by reviewing the "colors of the year." For 2022, hues of green are in for two of the most well-known brands. Benjamin Moore went with October Mist, a pale, silvery green, while Sherwin-Williams opted for Evergreen Fog, a soothing "green-meets-gray" shade. Pantone went in a different direction with Very Peri, a periwinkle shade with violet-red undertones meant to "encourage courageous creativity."

2. Have a color-placing strategy. How will you use the colors? You can opt for a more nuanced approach and paint an accent wall, your crown molding or your baseboards, or you could go all-out and use it on your kitchen cabinets or even an entire room or ceiling. Another option: You could focus on accessories like bedding or drapes if you want something more temporary.

3. Factor in durability and upkeep. White and light hues photograph well and make a room look nice and clean. On the downside, they may get dirty easily and often require a lot of cleaning and upkeep. They're typically not good choices in a well-used space (like a playroom or right around the kitchen sink or oven, for example).

Planning to sell your home or buy a new one this year? Reach out today for guidance.

Contact Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]