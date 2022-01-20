'Air Plants for All' to be the topic for FGC meeting

FALLBROOK – Andy Cuffel of Cuffel Farms, will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club’s general meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 25. In this presentation, he will talk about how to incorporate tillandsias and other epiphytic bromeliads into one’s home and garden.

Tabletop space is a valuable commodity, and air plants are a great way to fill plant and garden spaces without taking up any more of that valuable space. The audience will learn how to design with and display air plants, general tillandsia care and best practices for successful growing indoors and outdoors, and a brief history of tillandsias and the unique features that are shaped by a plant's native environment.

Cuffel got his first air plant as a gift in 2015. One plant became 20, and 20 became 100. As he started researching them, he was enamored with how unique their growth habits were and how gorgeous so many of their features were. He is most passionate about educating people about these plants.

Meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with 12:30 p.m. social time and 1:00 business meeting. The program starts at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Masks required for all.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.