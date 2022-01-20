Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Coldwell Banker names its top agents

 
Last updated 1/26/2022 at 9:36am

Coldwell Banker Village Properties' Top Listing Agent for the month of December 2021 is Heidi Dickens.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties' Top Selling Agent for the month of December 2021 is Tom Van Wie.

 

