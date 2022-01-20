Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Last updated 1/26/2022 at 9:36am
Coldwell Banker Village Properties' Top Listing Agent for the month of December 2021 is Heidi Dickens.
Coldwell Banker names its top agents
Coldwell Banker Village Properties' Top Selling Agent for the month of December 2021 is Tom Van Wie.
