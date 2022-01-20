Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Free income tax return preparation offered

 
FALLBROOK – AARP's tax-aide program is sending its IRS-certified volunteer income tax preparers to Fallbrook to do free tax return preparation for low and middle-income taxpayers with extra assistance for seniors. This service includes personal federal and state returns of a non-complex nature.

Appointments will be held at the Fallbrook Senior Center, 399 Heald Lane; call 760-728-4498 for an appointment. These appointments will start the second week of February, exact dates and times to be determined. Appointments will be set up as a wait list until then.

Tax-aide volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include farm or rental income, complex business or partnership income, uninsured casualty losses or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply. Eligibility is determined by the individual volunteer preparer.

For more information, visit http://www.aarp.org/taxaide.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Center.

 

