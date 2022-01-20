Marion Louise Zorich passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 4. She was born on April 23, 1925, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a long-time Fallbrook resident. Marion is survived by her only son, Bradley Richard Zorich and his wife Dana Pellegrini.

Marion graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949. She was a trailblazer in the new field of microbiology. Marion's passions were travel and her family. Marion was fortunate enough to visit over 100 countries in her lifetime, never passing by an opportunity to visit and explore somewhere new. She will be missed.