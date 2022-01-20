Martin Fredrick Balow IV, beloved entrepreneur, chemist and family patriarch died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home in Fallbrook, California surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old.

A lifelong golfer, tennis player and traveler, Marty loved being on the course or courts with friends battling his slice. He was always planning the next exotic trip for his family and his amateur travel agent skills will be missed; he was always on the hunt for the best deal.

Marty was born to Martin Fredrick Balow III of Chicago, Illinois and Rosella Balow nee Benzinger of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. He grew up in Dolton, Illinois with his sister Valerie Balow Foster who passed away in 2015.

Marty was restless and tried a few colleges before finally graduating as a Saluki from Southern Illinois University. During one hiatus between schools, he was drafted and, due to his amazing powers of persuasion, was dispatched to Korea to send up weather balloons. He was one of the few Privates to venture off base regularly to explore the region, whetting his appetite for food and travel.

As he was finishing his chemistry degree at SIU, he met his wife of 52 years, Guity Pourshirazi. She was his teaching assistant, and he needed all the help he could get. They had one daughter, Michelle Balow Crosby.

He thrived as a paint chemist for 15 years working with United Coatings in Chicago. During a January business trip to Southern California, he realized that he didn't have to endure freezing snow and rain. Marty took a job with Frazee Paint, moved the family to Vista, California and was the happiest guy in town hanging out at the beach or the golf course every weekend. As he had more control of his time, he and his wife traveled the world widely with friends and family.

Throughout his life he would exclaim "Be your own boss!" Twenty years ago, he started his own paint chemical company and lived his dream, mentoring family members and associates along the way. He instilled his positive thinking in everyone around him and encouraged his daughter to run her own business as well.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Marty is mourned by two beautiful granddaughters, his equally entrepreneurial son-in-law, Christopher Crosby, and his wife's family who have enjoyed his love, support and family BBQs for so many years. He is loved and remembered by his wonderful Midwestern family who taught him to fish and hunt and helped him grow up.

A viewing will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary Fallbrook, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery TBD. All of his friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life at the end of January. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marty's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.