SNHU announces fall 2021 president's list

 
MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University recognizes the following students for being named to the fall 2021 president's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Those students include five from Fallbrook: Olafur Sveinsson, Tessa Dsouza, Brooke Erinoff, Chelsea Urquhart and John Hollcraft.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Submitted by Southern New Hampshire University.

 

