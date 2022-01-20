Vallecitos approves before-school program and break camp contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District approved a contract for before-school programs and spring break and summer camps.

A 5-0 board vote Jan. 11 approved the contract with Good Sports Plus, Ltd., also known as ARC. The contract will increase the before-school enrollment program to up to 40 students, the five-day spring break camp will consist of nine-hour daily sessions and will be able to accommodate between 50 and 60 students, and the summer program will be for nine hours each weekday for six weeks and will be able to have between 70 and 80 students.

"We're going to increase the before-school enrollment," said Vallecitos Elementary School Principal Maritza Koeppen, who is also the Vallecitos School District superintendent. "We're going to have a spring break camp, and we're going to have a summer camp."

The school district partnered with Good Sports Plus, Ltd., for a 2021 spring camp which had space for 24 students although only 13 were able to attend on the short notice which was provided. The 2021 spring camp had a student to staff ratio limit of 12:1, and the 2022 camps will have no more than 20 students per staff member.

The 2021 spring camp was for four hours each day and was not held on Good Friday, so it only consisted of four days. The spring camp had art activities and also had a "mad science" component which included "radical reptiles," an egg drop, and a lava lamp. The summer camp may include field trips.

Good Sports Plus, Ltd., will be paid $93,735 which covers $72,900 for the summer camp, $10,710 for the before-school program, and $10,125 for the spring break camp. The school district will provide snacks or supper for the students.