Legacy continues to support Fallbrook seniors

Having a fireside chat at the Pala Mesa Resort before the start of the Legacy Grant Awards Dinner are Jackie Heyneman with Save Our Forest and Ron Spencer with the Fallbrook Senior Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Foundation has been a faithful partner for over two decades to many of the nonprofits in the Village of Fallbrook. At Legacy's annual grant awards dinner in November, the Fallbrook Senior Center was the recipient of a generous award to help subsidize its two meal programs.

The senior center is grateful for the continued partnership with Legacy Endowment in the fight against food insecurity and appreciates Legacy's ongoing support of the seniors in Fallbrook. The grant award will help the senior center continue to serve hot, freshly prepared meals in a congregate setting as well as deliver meals to homebound seniors at no cost to those who are age 60 and better.

The Congregate Meal Program allows seniors social connections that can be lifesaving and fight against isolation. The Home Delivered Meal Program is designed to alleviate food insecurity by providing meals five to seven days a week to homebound seniors while also providing a wellness check.

For more information about the Fallbrook Senior Center, visit http://www.FallbrookSeniorCenter.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Center.