Pala Casino offers free covid testing for team members & general public

Testing will be available onsite starting Tuesday, Jan. 25

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce free COVID-19 testing will be available for Pala Team members, as well as the general public starting Tuesday, Jan. 25. All tests will be administered at the testing facility located adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. The testing facility will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Appointments are not needed, but pre-registration is required. Pre-registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/FreeCovidTestPala.

Results are available within four business days. All information is confidential. For more information about COVID-19 testing please call 760-292-6111.

“The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort,” said Fred Buro, general manager, Pala Casino Spa Resort. “Offering convenient testing to our team and the general public is part of Pala’s commitment to Playing it Safe.”

Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.