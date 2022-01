What appears to be a single-vehicle accident occurred Tuesday, Jan. 25, at about 6 pm on the northbound 395 just south of Fallbrook. A sedan took out a utility pole affecting traffic until SDG&E was able to clear the road and repair the pole. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Village News/AC Investigations A utility pole has the road blocked on Old 395 just south of Fallbrook and Bonsall.