County Supervisors OK Plans to Address Law Enforcement Shortages

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors voted unanimously today to develop plans to address potential Sheriff's Department staffing shortages.

As requested in a letter by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond, the board directed Helen Robbins-Meyer, chief administrative officer, to return within 180 days with updates and recommendations.

A combination of issues has added to the shortage of officers according to Supervisor Desmond's Communications Director Miles Himmel, "The COVID-19 vaccination requirement resulted in 160 of the 1,982 City of San Diego Police Officers being terminated, with another 478 requesting exemptions. Coupled with a lot of law enforcement officers retiring during COVID-19, it’s creating a perfect storm." Another person who wished not to be named from the county said, "The current anti-law enforcement climate has also made it difficult to attract people to join the force."

Deputies provide law enforcement for the county's unincorporated regions, along with nine cities.

As suggested by Supervisor Nora Vargas, county officials will also review staffing for related public safety departments, including probation, and

county-funded youth programs.

According to a joint statement from Anderson and Desmond, applications to the Sheriff's Department have decreased 25% during the past year, and

decreased 36% between 2018 and 2021.

While the county has regional mutual aid agreements with other law enforcement agencies, there's a concern that there may not be enough deputies

available to serve communities in need, Anderson said.

``It's so important those deputies are there for us when we need them most,'' Anderson said, adding he wants to get ahead of the issue.

In a statement, Desmond said public safety is the No. 1 priority for the government, and with violent crime on the rise, ``it is imperative that San Diego County have the necessary public safety officers.''

``These brave men and women have put themselves in harm's way and now are looking at staffing shortages, which will lead to burnout,'' Desmond added. ``We must make sure they have all the tools to help them succeed.''

Although she voted yes, Vargas said the board letter was ``a little premature.''

Vargas said the future replacement for Sheriff Bill Gore, who is retiring in February, should have a chance to define the department's mission.

Supervisors will meet in March to choose a temporary replacement.

Vargas suggested that the county should look at the root causes of crime and pursue equity-based solutions, including mental health services and

drug treatment.

``Our Sheriff's Department has been under scrutiny, and rightfully so,'' Vargas said, adding that there needs to be a fundamental change in criminal

justice and policing systems.

