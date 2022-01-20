COVID-19 spikes in Fallbrook schools

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Administrators in Fallbrook schools – at both the elementary and high school districts – put out warnings at their respective meetings Monday, Jan. 10, that COVID-19 is a meaningful threat at their schools.

Superintendent Candy Singh of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District told the board that more than 1,100 students were absent on Jan. 10. The district has 4,902 in-person students enrolled and 810 district employees.

At some schools, there were more staff than students with COVID-19, making it difficult to find substitute teachers and other replacements.

“Thank you for planning ahead and being better prepared than other districts,” commented Suzanne Lundin, board president, to Singh. “We’re just very grateful for all the things you are doing every day to keep kids in school.”

“Your leadership is brilliant,” added Caron Lieber, board member.

Singh noted it was a team effort and that she was especially grateful to Leonard Rodriguez, executive director of pupil personnel services.

“He’s our point person and I am very grateful to have someone with his leadership,” Singh said. “We’re doing OK with substitutes right now, but it’s not easy, especially with classified staff. There just aren’t that many subs.”

Singh added that it’s important to remember the “why” of their assignment, “to keep kids in school.” She also thanked the parents who are keeping their students at home when they are sick, and the job of school nurses, principals and teachers.

Meanwhile, at the meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District the same evening, Eddie Jones, board president, complimented the work of Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez in keeping students in school.

According to the high school’s COVID-19 public data site, there were 113 confirmed students infected with the disease, and eight confirmed staff.

The elementary school’s COVID-19 dashboard for Jan. 10 didn’t show as many cases as Singh referenced, and had more employees with active cases than students, 142 to 101.

That report lists the number of students and number of staff combined at the different schools in the district. It showed Live Oak Elementary with 72 staff and students affected. Next was La Paloma Elementary with 42 and Maie Ellis with 34. Potter Middle School only had six cases.

By comparison, the COVID-19 Dashboard for the elementary district showed less than 10 students daily for much of October and November.