Follis and Robinson collaborate on top notch customer service

Long-time local realtors Ken Follis and Sharon Robinson joined forces a year ago at Robinson Group Compass to have a banner year in the real estate market, selling $80,000,000 in 2021.

Follis has worked in real estate since 1980; Robinson started her career in 2002 and the two previously worked together at Windemere in Fallbrook. When Follis asked to join her group, Robinson said, "I knew it would be a blessing."

While the Robinson Group was doing good already, she said, "I knew it would make us stronger."

The Robinson Group with Ken Follis office is at the Compass Carlsbad location, but their business is here in Fallbrook and Bonsall. "We have a full staff there with a digital platform and marketing tools included," explained Robinson. She and Follis handle the same number of transactions as the coastal agents, houses at all price points and sizes.

Robinson was referred to Compass which requires realtors to have a certain production figure to join the company, she said. So there is pressure on the top producing agents to keep it up, she added, but the company supports all of its agents, so it is a great environment to work in.

As for Follis, he said, "The reason I came to Compass is the back office support is so much better for our clients. It culminates in an honest opinion of what the property is worth."

One of the advantages of working for Compass, Robinson pointed out, is that it has "Collection," a digital collaborative board similar to Pinterest but with property listings on it. "It is a more modern interface" run with the help of tech people that produces quick pricing strategies in a changing market. The pricing tools involve artificial intelligence, she said, so they can predict what is going to happen using data and trends; "the tools at our fingertips put us at an advantage."

Follis explained that "the beauty of our community is we are rural, we have more space, community neighborhoods in clusters if they want but a rural feeling...this is truly an experience they haven't had. We sell the community first, then a home."

Robinson pointed out that many people had been looking for a home for a year or more, coming down here multiple times making it a longer process. Now, though, most buyers are on a shorter timeline than in the past, with a lot of buyers making multiple offers, pulling the trigger fast. Part of the reason is "our area is close to big cities," she said, and "Big Bear, surfing, LA, Orange County, wine country; we have everything that is important to everyone."

Follis said, "It takes a lot of time for buyers to acclimate so we take our time with them."

He moved to the area in the early 70's, to San Marcos from Rialto, and bought a lot on Green Canyon, but eventually moved to Champagne Crest in 1998. He and his wife have since moved to Bonsall, near the new fire station. One reason why a "local agent is best is fire insurance is a challenge, but we know where to send them," he said.

He got started in real estate in Escondido in 1980, making the move to ReMax in Fallbrook in 2004, then to Willis Allen and eventually to Windermere in 2012.

Robinson grew up in Texas and was a science teacher before moving to Coto de Caza, California and having twins. Once her children were in school, she got into real estate in 2002. She and her then husband moved to Fallbrook in 2003. Here she has worked for several real estate companies including Century 21, Jacques Company and Home Start before joining Follis and Carlson at Windermere. She had her own team there, some of them went with her to Compass.

Robinson's experience at a performing arts high school, as a science teacher and a mother, led to her involvement with nonprofits. As part of the National Charity League with her daughter, she was exposed to philanthropy and all the nonprofits in our area. She now volunteers with the Fallbrook branch of the American Association of University Women, serving as a mentor to high school girls. She is also on the board of the Fallbrook Music Society and working on a scholarship for high school students who plan to study music.

Follis gives a portion of the money he earns to local charities including Hope Clinic for Women and Foundation for Senior Care for which he is a consultant in real estate matters. He is on the board of Hope Clinic and was involved in the creation of its now remodeled medical facility. He and his wife attend LifePointe church and she volunteers with the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Together, Follis and Robinson have a wealth of experience in real estate and a vested interest in the community they live in. Robinson refers to their partnership as a collaboration, saying they are like yin and yang, and have "synergy, more than just the two of us, we bring different things to the table."

As for the market right now, Follis said 2022 will be a year of transition after crazy price increases, inflation and interest rates up; the huge shortage of inventory will slow down. "We really look at the data of micro markets, neighborhoods, price points, different market times; what we see, it can change. For 2022, homes will start staying on the market longer. Not all square footage is created equal; what current homes are going for, if you overprice it, it is going to sit. Prices are appreciating 3 to 5%."

He also said there will be a more balanced inventory with homes staying on the market three to six months instead of one. "It's still a seller's market, but not the same frenzy," he added.

Robinson said sellers need to understand what is going on with the market to make the right choices. Follis said the biggest change has been from the typical 120-135 days on market to the recent 21-22 days of the last couple years. With the lower interest rates, more people have been able to buy a higher priced home, including younger people.

However, with a $500,000 loan, an increase of 1% in the interest rate means a loss of $66,000 in buying power, he pointed out. He also said COVID has thrown the market ahead five to 10 years with increased use of digital tools and the requirement of digital preapprovals before showing a house, so showing to only people who are qualified.

Robinson and Follis are ready to educate their clients on the current market and to use the digital tools Compass offers to give them the best customer service around.

Follis can be reached at 760-803-6235 and Robinson at 949-295-1161 or visit http://www.rollinghillsfallbrook.com.