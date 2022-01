An RV was destroyed by fire in DeLuz this afternoon.

North County Fire with assistance from CalFire and San Diego Fire responded to an RV Fire at 39710 DeLuz Rd in DeLuz. The structure was a total loss but there were no injuries, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi, and minimal extension into the surrounding vegetation.

PIO Choi noted that with the wind today it was fortunate that it didn't get out of hand.