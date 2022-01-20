SDG&E currently contracting helicopters and drones

According to an SDG&E spokesman, "SDG&E has contracted helicopters and drones which are currently in the High Fire Districts as part of an SDG&E project to ensure the safety and reliability of our energy grid."

"As part of our ongoing Wildfire Mitigation Plan and commitment to provide our customers with the safest and most reliable energy possible, SDG&E is currently using helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and drones to inspect our overhead electric power lines and equipment throughout the region’s High Fire Threat District. These inspections are done to ensure the safety of our electric power lines and identify potential risks (related to vegetation and other hazards) and to determine if any repairs are needed. Residents who live in the High Fire Threat District may see SDG&E contracted helicopters flying approximately 500 feet above the ground near our power lines in their area between now and the end of January 2022.

So far since November, over 30,000 residents have been sent letters by mail in English and in Spanish with information on the project, what to expect, potential impacts (such as increased dust and noise levels) and a phone number they can call for more information and/or questions."