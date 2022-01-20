Vallecitos School District increases board member compensation

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District increased the compensation paid to board members for attending meetings.

A 5-0 school board vote Jan. 11 approved the increase from $110 to $115. The compensation is per month rather than per meeting, so if more than one school board meeting is held in a month the board members will still only be compensated $115.

“Our district has a very modest compensation for our board,” said Vallecitos School District Business Manager Linda Miller.

The district has a policy of allowing a 5% annual increase in compensation. “We have to take it to the board every year to ensu

re it’s on the record,” Miller said.

Normally the Vallecitos School District board meets on the second Wednesday of the month. The board holds two meetings in June, and from time to time a special board meeting may be called.