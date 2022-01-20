Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club opens the season with a bang

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club is coming off an undefeated 2021 season and hit the ground running for the New Year. The 2022 season kicked off over the first weekend in January when two teams of seven took the field to compete against Southern California’s high school teams.

Under the Friday night lights at Westview High School, the FGRC Division I team competed Jan. 7 and dominated against three different teams, Westview and Rancho Bernardo High School Green and Gold teams where no team found any way to decipher the stout defense of the Fallbrook Warriors.

More dominating than their defense was Fallbrook’s swarming offense consisting of surgical passing, speed and teamwork. Head coach John Duncan said he was extremely proud of how the team executed the game plan and he looks to build upon their performance that night; the D1 team had a cumulative 156-0 points against its three adversaries.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the FGRC Open Division took the field and found success beating Torrey Pines, San Marcos, and Tesoro high schools. What was most impressive is the team of seven players lost their captain, Maddy Jersey, during the first half of the first match, so the Fallbrook Girls were a player down for the remainder of the matches which resulted in three wins.

When assistant head coach Taylor Duncan was asked her thoughts on the open divisions performance, she said she was ecstatic about how well the FGRC Open Division performed while being down a player. “This is a testament of the team rallying behind newly appointed captain Cora Haughey and applying the Fallbrook Rugby game strategy and focusing on the fundamentals and more importantly playing as a team,” said Duncan.

Fallbrook looks to March as it prepares to compete against the country's best during the Los Angeles Sevens Rugby Tournament.