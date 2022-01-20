Zero Tolerance wins Las Cienegas Stakes

Zero Tolerance and jockey Flavien Prat, inside, overpower Tapwater (Joe Bravo), outside, to win the Grade III, $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia. Village News/ Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Thoroughbred Center filly Zero Tolerance won the Grade 3 Las Cienegas Stakes race Jan. 9 at Santa Anita Park.

Zero Tolerance won the 6 1/2-furlong turf race in 1:13.26 and crossed the finish line a head before second-place Tapwater.

"So happy," said trainer Ruben Alvarado.

The Las Cienegas Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up was the first race for Zero Tolerance since she won an allowance race Nov. 20 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, although she had four timed workouts at San Luis Rey between those races. "She was training great,...