Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Zero Tolerance wins Las Cienegas Stakes

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/26/2022 at 9:53am

Zero Tolerance and jockey Flavien Prat, inside, overpower Tapwater (Joe Bravo), outside, to win the Grade III, $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia. Village News/ Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Thoroughbred Center filly Zero Tolerance won the Grade 3 Las Cienegas Stakes race Jan. 9 at Santa Anita Park.

Zero Tolerance won the 6 1/2-furlong turf race in 1:13.26 and crossed the finish line a head before second-place Tapwater.

"So happy," said trainer Ruben Alvarado.

The Las Cienegas Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up was the first race for Zero Tolerance since she won an allowance race Nov. 20 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, although she had four timed workouts at San Luis Rey between those races. "She was training great,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/27/2022 16:43