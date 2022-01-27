Jacob Michael Dudenhoeffer was born the evening of the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, 2002. "Jake," of Fallbrook, California, was taken too soon in a tragic car accident during the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2021.

Jake is survived by his parents Jack and Peggy Dudenhoeffer; his brother Jordan; niece Phoenix and grandmother Barbara Finnigan. He also leaves behind numerous aunts and uncles and 30 first cousins along with many treasured friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sir Dennis Finnigan Sr, along with his grandparents Frank and Nina Dudenhoeffer.

Sports caught Jake's interest early on. He was an avid athlete excelling in baseball, football, karate (black belt), skateboarding, snowboarding, ATV riding, deep sea fishing and track, breaking a 24-year record in standing long jump.

Jake loved to travel with family and friends to Hawaii, Cabo, and the Pacific Northwest, always searching out the best skateparks and big game fish! Laughter and joy followed Jake everywhere he went. In his short life, Jake made an impact on all who knew him. Please help us celebrate his life at Riverview Church, Feb. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. RSVP at https://CelebrateJakeDude.rsvpify.com or to [email protected]