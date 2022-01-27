Palomar College's proposed new trustee areas to be discussed

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Community College District has published the maps of its proposed new trustee areas in advance of two virtual public meetings on Saturday, Jan. 29. The meetings will be held via Zoom and are an opportunity for the district to gather public input on the redistricting process.

The PCCD’s redistricting webpage, https://www.palomar.edu/governingboard/trustee-area-elections/, contains details regarding the redistricting process and links to register for the Jan. 29 sessions at 9:00–10:30 a.m. or 1:00–2:30 p.m. Interested members of the community will find the proposed new maps and access the public comment form on the website as well.

Following the publication of 2020 Census data, the PCCD is legally required to adjust the boundaries of its Trustee Areas to ensure an “reasonably equal” distribution of voters in each district.

Most notably, the 2020 Census revealed a significant variance between the most populous and least populous Trustee Areas, requiring the District to initiate redistricting procedures to align with the requirements of federal law and the Equal Protection Clause.

“We look forward to engaging with members of the communities in our district to discuss these boundaries in order to continue providing fair and effective representation for everyone in the District,” said Palomar’s Superintendent/President, Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey.

Submitted by Palomar College.