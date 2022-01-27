Ruben Varela Jr, age 57, entered into heaven's gates Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Frances Varela (née Rodriguez); his children, Vanessa, Justin and Cristina Varela; grandsons Giovani and Roman Villa; his sibling,s Elias Varela, Alicia Rivas, Elvira Topete, Maria Calderon, Carolina Garcia, Elizabeth Flores and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruben was born in Tijuana and immigrated to Fallbrook when he was 14 years old. He was a well-known and respected member of the community and dedicated his life to his family and his love of God. His love, laughter and hugs will be greatly missed.

Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Sr. and Obdulia Varela and his brothers, Chuy, Lorenzo and Gregorio Varela.

"There are only good days and Better days." - Ruben Varela Jr.