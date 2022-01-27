Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ruben Varela Jr

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:39am

Ruben Varela Jr, age 57, entered into heaven's gates Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Frances Varela (née Rodriguez); his children, Vanessa, Justin and Cristina Varela; grandsons Giovani and Roman Villa; his sibling,s Elias Varela, Alicia Rivas, Elvira Topete, Maria Calderon, Carolina Garcia, Elizabeth Flores and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruben was born in Tijuana and immigrated to Fallbrook when he was 14 years old. He was a well-known and respected member of the community and dedicated his life to his family and his love of God. His love, laughter and hugs will be greatly missed.

Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Sr. and Obdulia Varela and his brothers, Chuy, Lorenzo and Gregorio Varela.

"There are only good days and Better days." - Ruben Varela Jr.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 05:32