Theatre Talk from Temecula down to San Diego

Ramona Keller appears as Wiletta Mayer in "Trouble in Mind" at The Old Globe starting Feb. 5. Village News/Rich Soublet II photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Close to home the Temecula Valley Players will kick off their season with "Clue," the reenactment of the famous Hasbro board game of old. We've all played it and now it will come to life on stage.

Meet Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlett along with a wild cast of characters for a murderous night of who dun-it. Originally developed in 1949 by Anthony Pratt to pass the time during air raids in Leeds, England, the board game is still a family favorite.

Tickets start at only $18 in this pleasant venue in downtown Temecula. For your tickets, visit temeculatheater.org to line up an intriguing night on the town. It has only a two week run, Feb. 4-13 at 42051 Main St., 951-653-8696.

Coming soon is "Catch Me if You Can" at San Diego Musical Theatre, 4650 Mercury St. 92111. Free Parking. For more information, call 858-560-5740.

Continuing at North Coast Repertory is "Measure by Measure." Go to northcoastrep.org or 858-481-1055 for tickets. Located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, it's an easy trip down I-5.

The Old Globe is running with "Trouble In Mind" starting Feb. 5 in Balboa Park. For ticket information, call 619-234-5623 or visit theoldglobe.org.

Scripps Ranch has postponed the opening of "Heisenberg" due to flooding in the theater. It will be coming this August.

San Diego Ballet has aligned with the music of renowned jazzman Charlie Parker for an evocative weekend of soul-searching jazz and ballet at the Mingei International Museum at 1439 El Prado in San Diego. For tickets call 619-294-7378 or visit sandiegoballet.org.

City Ballet of San Diego will open in March. "Don Quixote" is opening in May. For tickets, call 858-272-8663.

The Cygnet Theatre is opening with "Life Sucks" or "when life gives you lemons, add vodka." It runs Feb. 2-27 in Old Town San Diego, 4040 Twiggs St. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit cygnettheare.com.

Theatre is back. Sign up for newsletters at local theater sights.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]