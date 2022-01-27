Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New executive director named for Hope Clinic For Women

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:08pm

Amy Martin, new executive director for Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook, has worked as a patient advocate, fundraiser supporter, key-note speaker, event coordinator, and program director for pregnancy centers across California. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook addresses the barriers of 18-24-year-old pregnant women in its community to access health care and primary care during the first trimester of pregnancy when they are more likely to receive delayed or no care for pregnancy. The ongoing pregnancy services and two-year educational and resource support that HCW provides often gives moms the hope and help they need to parent.

Since 2014, Carolyn Koole has served as executive director at HCW. Koole is retiring Jan. 31 and on Feb. 1, HCW welcomes Amy Martin as the new executive director. Martin bri...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 04:46