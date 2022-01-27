New executive director named for Hope Clinic For Women

Amy Martin, new executive director for Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook, has worked as a patient advocate, fundraiser supporter, key-note speaker, event coordinator, and program director for pregnancy centers across California. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook addresses the barriers of 18-24-year-old pregnant women in its community to access health care and primary care during the first trimester of pregnancy when they are more likely to receive delayed or no care for pregnancy. The ongoing pregnancy services and two-year educational and resource support that HCW provides often gives moms the hope and help they need to parent.

Since 2014, Carolyn Koole has served as executive director at HCW. Koole is retiring Jan. 31 and on Feb. 1, HCW welcomes Amy Martin as the new executive director. Martin bri...