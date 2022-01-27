Palomar Health CEO Hansen appointed to special districts advisory committee for San Diego LAFCO

SAN DIEGO – Committed to supporting the needs of the community, Palomar Health CEO Diane Hansen has been appointed to the Special Districts Advisory Committee for San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission.

San Diego LAFCO is responsible for coordinating, directing and overseeing logical and timely changes to local governmental boundaries, including things like annexation and detachment of territory, incorporation of cities, the formation of special districts, as well as the consolidation, merger and dissolution of districts and more.

They were established in 1963 and are responsible und...