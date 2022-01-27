BUSD hears plan to improve Bonsall ES traffic flow
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
In October 2021 the Bonsall Unified School District board approved an agreement with AlphaStudio Design Group to develop studies for improving traffic flow at Bonsall Elementary School. The Jan. 19 BUSD board meeting included a presentation by AlphaStudio principal architect Paul Gallegos on the operational plan.
“We are taking a good look at the traffic around Bonsall Elementary School,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “What we’re trying to make sure is that we improve the traffic flow on Old River Road and Camino Del Rey.”
