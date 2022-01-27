Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce 2022 Outlook

Lila Macdonald

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO

The past 22 months have been a time of learning new things, changing the way we do business and navigating an ever-changing climate. Fallbrook is a unique community and has truly risen to the occasion. We at the Chamber look forward to continuing to foster relationships and provide positive advocacy. In an unincorporated community, our Chamber is an important resource to help a business, nonprofit and the community to thrive and manage the constant daily challenges. The Chamber continues to focus on and provide up to date information on a va...