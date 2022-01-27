Fallbrook's Finest recognized by FUHSD superintendent

Fallbrook's Finest include, from left, Aurelio Martin, Julia Minderman, Laura Rojas and Debbie Berg. Not pictured: Isabela Juan and Cesar Rodriguez.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District recognized teachers and other staff at the Jan. 10 school board meeting. The superintendent read a statement about the Fallbrook's Finest recipients for both November and December.

November's honorees included Aurelio Martin, social science teacher at Fallbrook High School; Julia Minderman, special education teacher; and Laura Rojas, bilingual paraprofessional and language assessor.

Recognized for December were Debbie Berg, mathematics department chairperson, teacher, athl...