Fallbrook's Finest recognized by FUHSD superintendent
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:41pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District recognized teachers and other staff at the Jan. 10 school board meeting. The superintendent read a statement about the Fallbrook's Finest recipients for both November and December.
November's honorees included Aurelio Martin, social science teacher at Fallbrook High School; Julia Minderman, special education teacher; and Laura Rojas, bilingual paraprofessional and language assessor.
Recognized for December were Debbie Berg, mathematics department chairperson, teacher, athl...
