Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook's Finest recognized by FUHSD superintendent

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:41pm

Fallbrook's Finest include, from left, Aurelio Martin, Julia Minderman, Laura Rojas and Debbie Berg. Not pictured: Isabela Juan and Cesar Rodriguez.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez of the Fallbrook Union High School District recognized teachers and other staff at the Jan. 10 school board meeting. The superintendent read a statement about the Fallbrook's Finest recipients for both November and December.

November's honorees included Aurelio Martin, social science teacher at Fallbrook High School; Julia Minderman, special education teacher; and Laura Rojas, bilingual paraprofessional and language assessor.

Recognized for December were Debbie Berg, mathematics department chairperson, teacher, athl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 05:42