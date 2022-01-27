Legacy Endowment's program officer retires

FALLBROOK – Well known programs officer Jan Pichel is retiring after eight years with Legacy Endowment, The Community Foundation.

Pichel leaves behind kind words for those with whom she worked, "I am grateful for the staff and volunteers of our nonprofit organizations, whose dedication and contributions have made Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Diego North County and beyond a better place to live. Every day, these organizations and people save lives and shape our future. I am equally grateful to our donors for their immense generosity and their faith in Legacy and our grantees."

Reflecting on h...