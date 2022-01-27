SDG&E currently contracting helicopters and drones
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:27am
Village News Staff
SDG&E has contracted helicopters and drones which are operating in the High Fire Districts as part of an SDG&E project to ensure the safety and reliability of the energy grid, SDG&E has announced.
"As part of our ongoing Wildfire Mitigation Plan and commitment to provide our customers with the safest and most reliable energy possible, SDG&E is currently using helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging technology and drones to inspect our overhead electric power lines and equipment throughout the region's High Fire Threat District," SDG&E said.
According to SD...
