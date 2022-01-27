Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E currently contracting helicopters and drones

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:27am

Helicopters, contracted through SDG&E, will be flying throughout the High Fire Threat District, which includes Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

Village News Staff

SDG&E has contracted helicopters and drones which are operating in the High Fire Districts as part of an SDG&E project to ensure the safety and reliability of the energy grid, SDG&E has announced.

"As part of our ongoing Wildfire Mitigation Plan and commitment to provide our customers with the safest and most reliable energy possible, SDG&E is currently using helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging technology and drones to inspect our overhead electric power lines and equipment throughout the region's High Fire Threat District," SDG&E said.

According to SD...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021