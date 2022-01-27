SHERIFF'S LOG
Jan. 6
500 block Morro Road Personate to get money/prop
Jan. 7
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
Jan. 8
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID
Jan. 9
1200 block Palomino Road Death
Jan. 10
31400 block Club Vista Lane Burglary
Jan. 11
7300 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents
Jan. 12
35500 block Asturian Way Vandalism
300 block Iowa St. Arrest: Threaten executive officer with violence
400 block Palomino Road Vandalism
500 block Alturas Road Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs
300 block N. Pico Ave. Contempt of court: disobey court order
3000 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
800 block La Strada Drive Conspiracy: commit crime
Jan. 13
200 block Hass Lane Grand theft
Gomez Creek Road / Jeremy Way Vandalism
2000 block E. Alvarado St. Obtain money/etc by false pretenses
1500 block S. Mission Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
3100 block Toyon Heights Drive Death
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property
Jan. 14
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Petty theft
1400 block El Nido Drive Missing adult
400 block N. Vine St. Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
7300 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents
800 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft
Jan. 15
4000 block of South Mission Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
300 block W. Aviation St. Vandalism
400 block Alturas Road Burglary
300 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
S. Mission Road @ Green Canyon Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance
Jan. 16
31300 block Old River Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
2700 block Chica Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
2700 block N. Mercedes Road Grand theft
200 block Pankey Road Burglary
1200 block S. Mission Ave. Vandalism
Olive Hill Road @ S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
Jan. 17
400 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
800 block Via Alegre Burglary
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Vandalism
Jan. 18
400 block Merida Drive Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
Camino Del Cielo @ Del Cielo Oeste Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
2800 block Alta Vista Drive Violate domestic relations court order
Jan. 19
1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
300 block Heald Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order
Potter St. / E. Alvarado St. Found property
100 block E. Aviation Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
