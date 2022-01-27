Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Jan. 6



Jan. 6

500 block Morro Road Personate to get money/prop

Jan. 7

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

Jan. 8

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID

Jan. 9

1200 block Palomino Road Death

Jan. 10

31400 block Club Vista Lane Burglary

Jan. 11

7300 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents

Jan. 12

35500 block Asturian Way Vandalism

300 block Iowa St. Arrest: Threaten executive officer with violence

400 block Palomino Road Vandalism

500 block Alturas Road Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs

300 block N. Pico Ave. Contempt of court: disobey court order

3000 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

800 block La Strada Drive Conspiracy: commit crime

Jan. 13

200 block Hass Lane Grand theft

Gomez Creek Road / Jeremy Way Vandalism

2000 block E. Alvarado St. Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

1500 block S. Mission Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

3100 block Toyon Heights Drive Death

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property

Jan. 14

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Petty theft

1400 block El Nido Drive Missing adult

400 block N. Vine St. Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

7300 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents

800 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

Jan. 15

4000 block of South Mission Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

300 block W. Aviation St. Vandalism

400 block Alturas Road Burglary

300 block E. Alvarado St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

S. Mission Road @ Green Canyon Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance

Jan. 16

31300 block Old River Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

2700 block Chica Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

2700 block N. Mercedes Road Grand theft

200 block Pankey Road Burglary

1200 block S. Mission Ave. Vandalism

Olive Hill Road @ S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

Jan. 17

400 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

800 block Via Alegre Burglary

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Vandalism

Jan. 18

400 block Merida Drive Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

Camino Del Cielo @ Del Cielo Oeste Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

2800 block Alta Vista Drive Violate domestic relations court order

Jan. 19

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

300 block Heald Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order

Potter St. / E. Alvarado St. Found property

100 block E. Aviation Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

 

