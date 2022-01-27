Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Tow trucks and crews arrive to move rolled semi on I-15 and SR 76

Semi-truck rollover reduces I-15 northbound to one lane

 
Last updated 1/30/2022 at 3:11pm

Photo courtesy NCFPD John Choi

A semi-truck rollover has traffic backed up on the I-15 freeway.

1:30 pm: Tow trucks have arrived on the scene and crews are emptying out the contents of the rolled semi and are transferring the load to the new truck.

UPDATE 10:39 am

The freeway at SR 76 will remain reduced to one lane for a few hours until two big wreckers can arrive, lift both parts of the truck upright and then tow them away.

9:30 am

"At 9:04 am this morning a collision with a semi-truck caused the truck to roll over on the northbound I-15 and Sr 76. The freeway northbound is reduced to one lane," according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. He added that it is a non-injury collision. More will be reported with traffic updates as the information is available.

 

