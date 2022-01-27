Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Vaccine mandates may be opposed by FUHSD

 
Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Numerous parents once again spoke out against proposed student COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the school board meeting of the Fallbrook Unified High School District Monday, Jan. 24.

There were so many parents wishing to address the board that President Eddie Jones made a motion to allow three additional speakers during the public comments after the allocated time limit was exceeded.

One of the things parents opposed to the mandates wanted was for the district to send a resolution to the state, stating the district’s opposition to parents not having...



