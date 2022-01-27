Women more likely than men to have no retirement savings

Those who married once more likely than others to have retirement savings

Brittany King

U.S. Census Bureau

Many adults approaching retirement age may not be financially prepared to retire: 49% of adults ages 55 to 66 had no personal retirement savings in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation.

How many times you marry and whether you have children with one or more partners can have continual and lasting impacts on retirement finances.

About 50% of women ages 55 to 66 have no personal retirement savings, compared to 47% of men.

SIPP is uniquely able to assist in this research as it collects data on all members in...