Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Women more likely than men to have no retirement savings

Those who married once more likely than others to have retirement savings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:38pm



Brittany King

U.S. Census Bureau

Many adults approaching retirement age may not be financially prepared to retire: 49% of adults ages 55 to 66 had no personal retirement savings in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation.

How many times you marry and whether you have children with one or more partners can have continual and lasting impacts on retirement finances.

About 50% of women ages 55 to 66 have no personal retirement savings, compared to 47% of men.

SIPP is uniquely able to assist in this research as it collects data on all members in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021